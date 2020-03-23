|
Chesapeake- Angel Michelle Brown, 45, unexpectedly went to be with our Nana and soar with the angels March 17th, 2020. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of Teresa Brown.
Angel is survived by her mother Teresa Cook, 2 daughters Skye Brown and Rain Brown, 1 grandchild Roen Brown, 1 sister Starr Colman, 2 brothers Larry Cook Jr. And Aron Cook, 9 nieces and nephews, her uncle Robert Brown Jr, and her aunt Lorrie Reid. She will be loved and missed by all of us.
A service will be held at her church Green Acres Presbyterian at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2020