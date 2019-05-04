On April 29, 2019, Angela Annette (Brown) Hobbs, 57, passed away suddenly. Born on March 18, 1962, in Chicago, IL, Angie grew up in Smithers, WV. Soon after her 19th birthday, she enlisted in The United States Navy, where she spent the next 20 years proudly serving her country. Upon retiring in 2001, she became an owner of The Blarney Stone Pub in Virginia Beach, Va. She enjoyed many lasting friendships throughout her career in the Navy and as a business owner. Angie was known for her support of local schoolchildren, families in need, and for organizing many charitable events. She took great pleasure from crocheting and scrapbooking for friends, and loved ones. Angieâ€™s beautiful heart, sense of humor, and love for her fellow veterans, will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Angela is survived by her son, Joseph Brown; her brother, Burt; her sister, Norma; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A military funeral will take place on Monday, May 6th at 2:00 p.m. for all to attend at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memoiral Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the Blarney Stone Pub in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 4, 2019