Angela passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Edwin T. Brownley. She is survived by her husband Jade Weidman & family, her mother Dorothea Brownley, her sister Tanja(Ray), twin brother Adam (Delisa), brother Christoph(Shelly), her nieces & nephews, and Josie. She was a resident of Kensington, MD. She graduated from First Colonial High and earned a B.A. from Virginia Tech. She was loved by all who were graced with her smile and kindness. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019