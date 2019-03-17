Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Brownley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Brownley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela Brownley Obituary
Angela passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Edwin T. Brownley. She is survived by her husband Jade Weidman & family, her mother Dorothea Brownley, her sister Tanja(Ray), twin brother Adam (Delisa), brother Christoph(Shelly), her nieces & nephews, and Josie. She was a resident of Kensington, MD. She graduated from First Colonial High and earned a B.A. from Virginia Tech. She was loved by all who were graced with her smile and kindness. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.