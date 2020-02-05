|
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, the valiant fight with Cancer ended. No more pain, no more tears. Our angel has earned her wings. Our Angela D. (Angie B) Banks has gone on to eternal rest.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 2pm - 7pm at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 12Noon, at St. Marks Deliverance Center, 3801 Turnpike Rd, Portsmouth. Corprew is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020