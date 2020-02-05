The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Marks Deliverance Center
3801 Turnpike Rd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela D. Banks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela D. Banks Obituary
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, the valiant fight with Cancer ended. No more pain, no more tears. Our angel has earned her wings. Our Angela D. (Angie B) Banks has gone on to eternal rest.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 2pm - 7pm at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 12Noon, at St. Marks Deliverance Center, 3801 Turnpike Rd, Portsmouth. Corprew is in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Corprew Funeral Home 
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -