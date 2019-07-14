|
|
Angela Kathrine Harvey, a registered nurse from Virginia Beach, lost her brave 8-week battle with bile duct cancer on Sunday, July 7th, 2019. She is survived by her husband and soul mate of 37 years, retired Battalion Chief for the VA Beach Fire Dept, John Harvey, Jr. Visitation is scheduled for Holloman-Brown Funeral Home at Bayside Chapel on July 17th from 6p â€" 8p. A celebration of life service will be held at Old Donation Episcopal Church on July 18th at 11:30am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019