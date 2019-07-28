Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N George Washington Hwy.
Chesapeake, VA
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Gospel Chapel
715 Summers Place
Portsmouth, VA
Angela Marie "Robin" Brooks

Angela Marie "Robin" Brooks Obituary
A loving mother, wife, relative and friend has been called home on Monday, July 22, 2019.

She leaves behind a memory of giving, helping and loving everyone she could from her heartâ€¦with a style and smile straight from heaven.

Public viewing will be 4-7 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA 23323. A Life Celebration Service will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Victory Gospel Chapel, 715 Summers Place, Portsmouth, VA 23702. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
