|
|
A loving mother, wife, relative and friend has been called home on Monday, July 22, 2019.
She leaves behind a memory of giving, helping and loving everyone she could from her heartâ€¦with a style and smile straight from heaven.
Public viewing will be 4-7 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA 23323. A Life Celebration Service will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Victory Gospel Chapel, 715 Summers Place, Portsmouth, VA 23702. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019