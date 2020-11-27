Angela Renee Freeman, of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020.



Angela was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on May 28, 1956 to Alice Dean Story and Harvey Lee Story. She was a resident of Norfolk, Virginia for many years and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and Norfolk State University. Angela later married Colonel (Retired) Michael E. Freeman. To this union one son was born, Michael E. Freeman II.



Her professional career culminated with the Department of Justice as a senior team member in the financial accounting arena with over thirty-six years of federal service. Most recently Angela's hard work, dedication and professionalism gained her recognition from the DOJ leadership and she was awarded with the Attorney General's Award for Excellence in Management. Angela was known for aggressively meeting challenges. She was respected, loved by all and never met a stranger.



Angela was preceded in death by parents: Alice Dean Story and Harvey Lee Story; and sisters;



Joyce Vonda (Story) Ziglar and Bonnie Jean (Story) Ricks.



Angela leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Colonel (Retired) Michael E. Freeman; son, Michael E. Freeman II, both of Springfield, VA; brother, Dennis Lee Story, Sr., Forestville, MD; aunt, Mary Carter, Norfolk, VA; nephews: Dennis Lee Story, Jr., Manassas, VA; Michael Ziglar, Jr., Norfolk, VA; Brandon Ricks, Norfolk, VA; Derrick Watson, Jacksonville, FL; Mark Freeman, II, and Jesse Freeman, Jr., both of Huntsville, AL; nieces: Rickea Story, Norfolk, VA; Charity Denise Pope, Richmond, VA; Earkiyah King, Birmingham, AL; Marcelia Freeman, Los Angeles, CA; Lashae King and Morgan Freeman, both of Montgomery, AL; great nieces: Ryan Story and Azya Story, both of Norfolk, VA; Taylor Watson, Atlanta, GA; Cadence Freeman-Carter, Huntsville, AL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mark (Sandra) Freeman, Laster King, Jr.; Jesse (Donna) Freeman, all of Montgomery, AL; stepmother-in-law, Evergreen Freeman, Union Springs, AL; godmother, Fannie Mae, Norfolk, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.



The family has chosen to follow the COVID-19 health guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of family and friends and will have a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Norfolk State University on behalf of Angela R. Freeman. Condolences may be forwarded to PO Box 10832, Alexandria, VA 22310.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store