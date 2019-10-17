The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church
2714 Frederick Blvd
Portsmouth, VA
Deaconess Angela Rose Davis


1952 - 2019
Deaconess Angela Rose Davis Obituary
Deaconess Angela Rose Davis passed away on October 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 16, 1952 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Charles and Lillian Edwards. Angie was a 1970 graduate of I. C. Norcom High School and a 1974 graduate of Norfolk State University. She is survived by her husband of 32 years Minister Carl Davis; a sister, Mrs. Delores Hall (Doug); sisters-in-law, Mary Franklin (Robert) and Brenda Jones and a host of nieces, nephews and loyal friends.

Viewing will be from 4 - 7 pm on October 17, 2019 at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Hwy. N, Chesapeake. The life celebration service will be 11 am Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2714 Frederick Blvd, Portsmouth. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019
