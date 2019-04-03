Angelina Clamucha Mones was called to her heavenly home on March 29, 2019. A long time resident of Virginia Beach, she was born on August 2, 1934 to the late Anastacio Clamucha and Nieves Manalo Clamucha in Rizal, Philippines.In 1960, Angelina graduated from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines with a Bachelors of Science degree and became a middle school Home Economics teacher in the Philippines. After coming to the Unites States, her primary role was to raise the family while her husband faithfully served in the United States Navy. She also worked for Sovran Bank as a data entry clerk before retiring. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, MSC Ceferino Lopez Mones, USN (Ret) and survived by their children Jeffrey Ceferino Clamucha Mones; CDR Geoffrey Anastacio Clamucha Mones, USN (Ret) (Shannon); Rochelle Clamucha Mones Bojo (Richard); Theresa Grace Clamucha Mones Elento (Edgard); six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Angelina and her husband dedicated their lives to loving their family to their last days. Their home was always centered on the most important things in life â€" their faith in God and the lasting bonds of family and friends. A visitation with Novena prayers will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6-9 PM at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462, with a reception following.A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 AM at the Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462. Burial will follow immediately at Rosewood Memorial Park with a reception afterwards at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary