Angelina Theresa McMullen, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in a Norfolk hospital. She was retired from the government civil service as an Auditor. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Josephine and Charles Corso. She was deeply religious, had a wonderful sense of humor with a contagious and memorable laugh, great vitality and an enduring affection. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Patricia Ann Vytlacil and son, Mark L. McMullen, Sr. and his wife, Sandra of Norfolk; sisters, Joan Rippe, Ann Marie Proctor of New Jersey, MaryAnn Pressley of Texas and Rosemary Ariemma of Hawaii ; brothers, Joseph Proctor, William â€œBillâ€ Proctor, and John Proctor ; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5th at St Matthews Catholic Church, 3314 Sandra Lane, Virginia Beach. She will be buried with her husband, Mark Gibbons in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to . H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Thank you to Tina and Mike Mitchell for their dedication to their Grandmother during her illness.