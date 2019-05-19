Angelo Costa, 95, of Virginia Beach passed away May 17, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was the son of the late Sabastian G. and Augusta Costa. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Dee Dee, and his brothers, Joseph and Samuel. He served in the US Navy and retired after 21 years. He also retired from Civil Service in 1981.He is survived by his son, Angelo M. Costa (Julia), grandsons, Michael Costa (Carla), Nicholas Costa (Taylor), great grandchildren, Bella, Ryder, Sammy, and Joey. His sister Carolyn of Allentown, PA and a host of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Monday May 20, 2019 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers or contributions please take your loved ones out to dinner and toast in honor of Angeloâ€™s wonderful and full life. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019