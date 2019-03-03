Angie Richards of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born October 6, 1929, in Pharr, Texas.She is the daughter of the late Rita and Cirillo Aguirre. She is also predeceased by her husband, William E. Richards and her son, William David Richards. She is survived by her longtime companion, Larry Denniston; her children, Margie Nixon and her husband, Steven, Michael E. Richards, Chris St. John and her husband, Stephen, Joyce Gibson and her husband, Jack, and Becky Cutright. She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Angie was cherished by all who knew her. She was a devoted mother, friend, and companion.The family will welcome visitors at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, 3600 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Her funeral will be at the same location on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Virginia.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Virginia Beach, Virginia, or the Alzheimerâ€™s Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary