Angus Irving Hines, Jr., 96, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Suffolk, he was the son of the late Lois H. and Angus I. Hines, Sr.
Mr. Hines was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where he had served as chairman of the property, fellowship, ushering committees and member of the Finance Committee. He was a member of the Norfolk Rotary Club, the Quiet Birdmen-Norfolk hanger and the Nansemond River Power Squadron. During WWII he was a radioman in the Merchant Marines.
He was a past president of the Suffolk Rotary Club, the Suffolk Flying Club and had served in the past on the Boards of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Crestar Bank-Suffolk Advisory, Suffolk School Board and Suffolk Planning Commission.
Mr. Hines was past president of the Virginia Petroleum Jobbers Association, the Virginia Oil Men's Association, former board member of the Tidewater Oil Heat Association, the Virginia Oil Fuel Institute and served two terms as National Committee Chairman of the Petroleum Marketers Association of America and served two terms on the Shell Oil, National Jobber Council.
Mr. Hines will be remembered as a remarkable person who was extraordinarily generous. He was an animal lover and an enthusiastic yachtsman with a special love for his yacht "The Sentry".
Survivors include his daughters, Ann Russell Mauer of Virginia Beach, Marilyn H. Stulb of Charlotte, NC; sons, A. McCollum Hines of Suffolk, Angus I. Hines, III of Carrollton, VA ; and grandchildren, Eleanor Anne Osteen (Tyler) of Charleston, SC and Genevieve Stulb of Washington, D.C.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Rich Meiser in the Main Street UMC on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2 PM. Burial will be private at Holly Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suffolk Foundation, 110 Finney Ave. Suite 100 Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 26, 2019