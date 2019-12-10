The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angy Sharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angy Culpepper Sharpe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angy Culpepper Sharpe Obituary
Angy Culpepper Sharpe, 88, went to be with her Lord on December 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Rosa and Harry Lee Culpepper.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Larry Odell Sharpe; son Harry L. Sharpe of Nashville, TN; daughter India Meissel and husband Howard of Battery Park, VA; grandchildren Austin Meissel and Brandon Sharpe.

Angy loved traveling and spending time with her husband but her pride in joy in her life was her children and grandchildren. When not spending time with family you could find her in the garden or painting. She was a member of the Tidewater Rose Society and was the "go to" person in this area for Persimmon Trees. She was a member of Churchland Baptist Church and her faith was deep with the Lord.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 AM in Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435 by Rev. Dan Koger. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter India. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -