Angy Culpepper Sharpe, 88, went to be with her Lord on December 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Rosa and Harry Lee Culpepper.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Larry Odell Sharpe; son Harry L. Sharpe of Nashville, TN; daughter India Meissel and husband Howard of Battery Park, VA; grandchildren Austin Meissel and Brandon Sharpe.
Angy loved traveling and spending time with her husband but her pride in joy in her life was her children and grandchildren. When not spending time with family you could find her in the garden or painting. She was a member of the Tidewater Rose Society and was the "go to" person in this area for Persimmon Trees. She was a member of Churchland Baptist Church and her faith was deep with the Lord.
A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 AM in Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435 by Rev. Dan Koger. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter India. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 10, 2019