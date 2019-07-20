|
|
Anita Etheridge Harrell, 85, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, July 18, 2019.
Born in Princess Anne County, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Eva Etheridge. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Mildred Wilson, Bertie Trump, Florence Nicklas, Polly Flora, Jack Etheridge, Dick Etheridge, Tony Etheridge, Jerry Etheridge and Harry Etheridge. Anita attended Hickory Ridge Community Church, Chesapeake. A life-long bookkeeper, Anita worked for the City of Virginia Beach, Harrell Brothers Meat Packing, and Central Grain.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Leonard â€œPeteâ€ Harrell; children, Leonard Harrell, Jr. (Cathy), Gail Farrell (Gary), Kay Brooks (Lee); grandchildren, Caleb and Caroline Harrell, Eva, Amy and Robin Brooks, Tiffany Boomer, Brandon and Justin Bowman; great-grandchildren, Emmy, Kerry, Weston, Maisie and Declan; siblings, Louise Harrell, Bet Henley and Bennie Etheridge, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Pastor Calvin Corbitt will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at Hickory Ridge Community Church, Chesapeake.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Ridge Community Church, Chesapeake.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 20, 2019