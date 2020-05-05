Anita G. Ford
Anita Gwen Ford, 80, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020. She was born in Jamaica, NY to the late James and Anne Lane.

Anita was a member of Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach.

She is survived by her loving husband, Warren S. Ford; 2 sons, Michael Ford and Matthew Ford; 5 grandchildren, Sean, Stephen, Spencer, Dylan and Gracie; her sister, Judy Davies and her husband Rard; along with extended family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 12-5pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local SPCA or to Kempsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Station #9. To offer condolences and find updated service information, please visit:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
12:00 - 5:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
