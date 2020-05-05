Anita Gwen Ford, 80, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020. She was born in Jamaica, NY to the late James and Anne Lane.Anita was a member of Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach.She is survived by her loving husband, Warren S. Ford; 2 sons, Michael Ford and Matthew Ford; 5 grandchildren, Sean, Stephen, Spencer, Dylan and Gracie; her sister, Judy Davies and her husband Rard; along with extended family and friends.A memorial visitation will be held from 12-5pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local SPCA or to Kempsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Station #9. To offer condolences and find updated service information, please visit: