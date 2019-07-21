Anita M. Holloman, 72, went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019. She has gone to a place of higher power. She was predeceased by her parents William Stewart Holloman and Simone DeLennoy Holloman and her grandparents, Albert Stewart Holloman and Ruth B. Holloman. She is survived by her cousin Betty Holloman of North Carolina and remembered by her friends, Kathy Billig, Becky Fairchild and Patrick Meade.



Anita was a lifelong resident of Virginia Beach. Throughout her life she worked at Virginia Beach Junior High, the Tramore Hotel and the Marjac. Anita love cooking, dogs and her friends. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She will always be known for her kind fiery spirit and determination.



We are but travelers in this world. From the sweet grass to the packing house. Birth to death. We travel through eternity.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



