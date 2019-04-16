The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Anita Z. Ferrer Obituary
Anita Z. Ferrer, 79, of Chesapeake, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.Born in Roper, NC, she was the daughter of the late William and Ida Davenport. She was also predeceased by her brother, Clifton Gerald Davenport. Survivors include her husband of 57 years Mariano B. Ferrer; a daughter, Dolores Lutes (Mark); a son, William â€œJoeyâ€ Ferrer; a granddaughter, Kristina Nichole Canales; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Nichole Canales and Shane Ryan Canales; siblings, Jean Wielgorecki (Rick), and Lindsey Davenport (Sandy), as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Rev. Heath Burris will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Dolores and Mark Lutes.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of River Oak Church. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019
