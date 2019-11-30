|
Ann Bray Wilson, 81, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019.
A Tidewater native and long-time resident of Virginia Beach, Mrs. Wilson retired from Virginia Beach Social Services in 2003, and until recently lived in the family home.
Ann's life remained centered on her family and close friends. Holiday gatherings and any occasion to gather and celebrate with family left her the happiest, especially when the grandchildren were present. In years past she enjoyed bingo and visiting her children who had moved abroad, though she was always happy to return home. She enjoyed shopping outings with her daughters and backyard barbecuing at her son's home.
Ann was a graduate of Granby High School and the Norfolk Division of William and Mary, now known as Old Dominion University. With a young family she primarily stayed home, however she served as a substitute teacher for a number of years before entering the work force full time. She was a stalwart volunteer, from room-mother, to band parent, to sports mom for her children, she always enjoyed being a part of their lives.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, Edward N. Bray and Nellie M. Bray, and her husband, Carlisle. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Pepperman and sisters-in-law Diane Willoughby (Bob) and Gloria Kerber-Eaton; one son, Carlisle and wife Gayle; and two daughters, Stephanie, and Beth and husband Steve Thomas - all of Tidewater, Va. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Bryan (Ellie), Kelly (Ken), and Jessica.
The family would like to thank caregivers from Commonwealth Senior Living and Westminster Canterbury Hospice. Both Liliya and Helen "Bunny" Ward, provided extra compassion the family would like to acknowledge.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Bayside Chapel on Sunday, 1 December, from 3 to 5 pm. A graveside service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, on Monday, 2 December, at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019