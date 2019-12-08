|
|
Ann Bondurant Womack died November 11, 2019, in a care facility near Richmond, VA.
Daughter of Herbert Louis Bondurant, Jr., and Eloise Wilson Bondurant, Ann was born May 22, 1938, in the county of Norfolk, VA. During WWII the family lived in Winston-Salem, NC, later returning to the Norfolk area. Ann met the love of her life in 7th grade, "that cute Bobby Womack." Ann and Bob married in 1956, days after her high school graduation. They made a home first in Norfolk before moving to Atlanta, later returning to the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach. Ann gave her all as a wife, mother and homemaker. In 1998 Ann and Bob moved to their dream home in New Kent, VA.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Robinson Womack, Sr., Ann is is survived by her three sons and their spouses: Robert R. Womack, Jr. & Catherine Roseberry, Richard L. & Laurie L. Womack and Randal L. & Ricky A. Womack; grandchildren Eric L. Womack, Elizabeth W. & Cory Shawver and Catherine E. Womack; great-grandson Ayden R. Shawver; brother Herbert L. Bondurant III, sisters-in-law Diane P. Bondurant, Evelyn W. Williford, Margaret W. Wommack and Judith W. Brinn and brother-in-law Jack I. Womack. Ann also leaves a close friend and many dearly loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements at a later date. Should friends wish to make a memorial gift, the family asks it be made to (). No flowers, please.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019