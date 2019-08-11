|
Ann Butler Broaddus died peacefully at home surrounded by family in the early morning of July 31, 2019. She is survived by her son James (Jason) H. Nowell, III and her sister Susan L. Broaddus, along with numerous cousins and friends.
A native of Norfolk, Ann graduated from Maury H. S. and Old Dominion University. She majored in sociology with an emphasis in anthropology focusing on Native American cultures. She lived in Turkey, Iowa, Montana, and throughout Virginia. Employed as a legal secretary for various firms, she also worked on a ranch and started her own home health care business. Known for her spunky and charming demeanor, she will be greatly missed. Ann was predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Broaddus and sister Midge Broaddus Hutchison.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, at Christ & St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church, 540 W. Olney Rd., Norfolk 23507. In lieu of flowers, the gift of time, volunteering at the Norfolk S.P.C.A., may be given honoring her love of animals, or a donation to cancer research would be appreciated.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019