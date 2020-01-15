The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Ann Coley Tatem Obituary
Ann Coley Tatem, 76, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born in Missouri to the late John Q. and Helen Brugh Coley and was also predeceased by her brother, Roger D. Coley. Ann retired from the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for the City of Norfolk.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Joy L. Haycox and her husband, Dave, and Jana L. Gurganus; son, Jimmy Tatem, Jr. and his wife, Jean; sister, Dana L. Yeck and her husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Mark A. Nimmo, Jr., Matt Haycox, Kyleigh Post, Heather Smith, Chelsea Smith, Jordan Gurganus and Peyton Gurganus; three great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and dear friends. She also leaves behind her beloved puppy, Bailey.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6-7:30 pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A funeral ceremony will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 at the funeral home with a reception to follow. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020
