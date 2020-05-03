Ann Collins Bunch Mann, 90, of Moncks Corner, SC, formerly of Norfolk, VA, died Friday morning in a Moncks Corner nursing home. A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in the Rosewood Memorial Cemetery, Virginia Beach, VA. According to DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pinopolis United Methodist Church, PO Box 521, Pinopolis, SC 29469. Mrs. Mann was born July 13, 1929, in Norfolk, VA, a daughter of William McKinley Collins and Edith Virginia Marsh Collins. She was a member of the Pinopolis United Methodist Church, she enjoyed working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Mrs. Mann was a foster mother and won an award for foster mother of the year twice for her service. She is preceeded in death by a son, Robert Michael Bunch; a sister, Edith Virginia Brown; six brothers, Wm M. Collins, Jr., James M. Collins, Charles Collins, Louis Collins, Patrick Collins, and Skip Collins; and a grandchild, John Louis Seay. She was the widow of James Thomas Bunch, and Alfred Mann. Surviving are, a daughter, Carol B. Emert and her husband Earl of Burlson, TX; two sons, David Miles Bunch of Hampton, Va. And James Thomas Bunch, Jr. and his wife "Dinky" of Pinopolis; two sisters, Grace Lester of Chesapeak, VA, and Josephine "Katie" Gardner of Live Oak, TX; eleven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



