Ann Day Dean
Ann Day Dean, 92, of Chesapeake, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late John Whiteside and Frances Day. She was the widow of Thomas A. Dean.

Survivors include her sons, Craig Dean and John Randall Dean; two grandchildren, Emily Frances Richardson and Andrea Dean Baker; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Arrington Baker and Eden Leigh Richardson.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
