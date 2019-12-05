|
Ann Elizabeth Black Freeburn, 61, entered into eternal rest on November 22, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1958 to Judith Black and the late Samson Black. Ann graduated Georgia Tech and went on to serve as an officer in the Navy for five years. Ann was a stay at home mother to three children and loved gourmet cooking, collecting sea glass, spending time with her children and granddaughter, Emilia. She was a master of crosswords, sudoku, and Scrabble. She was predeceased by one sister, Lynn Lynch. Ann leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Kelly Carrara, Jillian Rice (Joseph), Clinton Freeburn; mother, Judith Black; siblings, Bo Black, Jana Paulk; grandchildren, Emilia Rice, Brynn Ann-Elizabeth Rice; ex husband, Gregory Freeburn, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service to be held 10am, Sat. 12/7/2019 at the Beach Funeral Services Chapel, Va Bch. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019