Ann E. Taylor, 85, went home to be with her Lord June 17, 2020. She was born to the late John B. Eaves, Sr. and Vera Smith Eaves. Ann was the former choir director and a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Foster (Robert) and Heather Taylor Beasley; grandchildren, Craig Foster (Amanda), Sandria Torrence (Chris), Christopher Foster and Garrett Beasley; great grandchildren, Colton Torrence, Virginia Rose Foster and Levi Foster. She was predeceased by her sister, Onella E. Wood and brother, John B. Eaves, Jr.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 529 Providence Rd, Chesapeake with Dr. Ken Barnes officiating. To view the service live stream visit woodlandheightsbaptist.org. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.