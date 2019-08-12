|
Ann Elvin, 80, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at The Bay at Waterâ€™s Edge.
Born on November 16, 1938, in Glasgow, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Gibbons) Elvin. She was the youngest of 10 children.
In March of 1966, she moved from Scotland to Philadelphia, PA, to make her home and received her US citizenship in 1986.
Ann was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years and worked at Methodist Hospital in South Philadelphia. She then moved to Norfolk, VA.
Ann was a seamstress who loved knitting, especially sweaters, crocheting, and doing needlepoint work. She was also strong in her faith and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survivors include her children, Margaret (Dave) Griffen, Mary Ann (Robert) Laws, and Lorraine McGovern; her seven grandchildren, Kimberly, Erica, Stephanie, Bernadine, Jennifer, Paige, and Buddy; and her 13 great-grandchildren, Damion, Richard, Nathaniel, Mark, Mathew, Xavier, Jocelyn, Christopher, Tariq, Stephen, Jaxon, Liam, and Tiffany.
Services were held privately for Ann.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 12, 2019