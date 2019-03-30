Ann George Dunbar, 78, died peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born in Far Rockaway, New York and was the daughter of the late Edward Cloyd George and Annabell Tormey George. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband John P. â€œJackâ€ Dunbar.Ann dedicated her life to helping others less fortunate and retired from Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority after 33 years as a Relocation Specialist. A devout Catholic, Ann enjoyed many Sundays going to Mass at Sacred Heart in Norfolk, Virginia before she relocated to The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida. Annâ€™s best years were spent there in Florida at her villa, which she called â€œLa La Landâ€, sipping martinis and playing gin rummy with Jack â€" their only worry was when to put the nuts out.She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Marie Coleman and her husband Paul Anderson of Chesapeake, her brothers, Joseph P. George of Norfolk and Edward C. George of Jacksonville, Florida. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Lauren Marie Schmidt and her husband William Schmidt of Newport News. Ann was very close with her Sisters-in-Law, Sandra N. George, Sylvia Darlene Houston and Marilyn L. McConville, having lost two of her siblings, sister Gracie Dunn and brother John Springer George many years prior. Ann lost both parents in her early teens, separated from her family she was moved to Norfolk, VA and raised by her aunt, Grace Keeter. A graduate of Norview High School in 1958, in this past year Ann lost two of her dearest friends sheâ€™d had since those high school days, Peggy Davis and Joyce Manby. Surely the three are now planning a Big Reunion Party and a Christmas Party at the Elkâ€™s Lodge in the Sky.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to Hope House or Heartland Hospice.Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary