Ann Harrison Parr passed away gently in her sleep on Sunday, April 19th, at her home in Virginia Beach. She was 87.
The daughter of Gus and Margaret Sheider, Ann was born in Spartanburg, SC., and grew up in Hendersonville, NC. A 1950 graduate of Hendersonville High School, Ann was captain of the Bearcats' cheerleading team. She attended the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina.
Ann was married to Thomas J. Harrison in 1952 and enjoyed a happy 37-year marriage that had several stops in the southeast, settling in Virginia Beach in 1968. Following the death of her husband in 1987, Ann married Robert J. Parr, and the two spent many good years together before Bob's passing in 2011.
Ann was happiest surrounded by flowers and friends. A student of floral design, she built a successful small business with the "Flower Girls," adding color and style to posh events throughout Hampton Roads. She was an active member of both The Princess Anne Garden Club and the Cavalier Garden Club. Ann was also a 50-year member of First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach.
A radiant personality with a deep faith in God, Ann cultivated many lifelong friendships; among them, Marnie Morgan and Peggy Fortier. Her true legacy lives on in her children, particularly Peggy, for whom she devoted unceasing love and patient support.
Ann is preceded in death by sisters Margaret Garren and Katherine Tysinger, along with brother Lee Sheider. She is survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Sheider; daughter Peggy; son Mike, his wife Cathy and their children, Sam and Kate Harrison; stepdaughter Robin Parr Ezzell and her daughter Brittany.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to The Princess Anne Garden Club or First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020