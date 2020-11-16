1/1
Ann Hurdle Bagley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our precious Nana, Ann Hurdle Bagley, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born to the late Sybil White Hurdle and Roy Mather Hurdle in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Her marriage to George Vernon Bagley, Sr. flourished for 48 years until George's passing on December 8, 2009. She devoted her life to her husband, children (the late George Vernon Bagley, Jr., Roy Blair Bagley, and Ginger Bagley Hunsucker), and grandchildren (George Vernon Bagley, III, Sampson Tripp Bagley, Logan Elizabeth Bagley, Preston Bagley Hunsucker, and Emory Tyler Hunsucker). She was the architect of many of Bagley Equipment Company's promotions and marketing campaigns including "Papa's Got It," the leader of Girl Scout Troop 757, and the biggest fan in the crowd at her children and grandchildren's sporting events. Consummately selfless and kind, Nana leaves behind beautiful memories to those she encountered. Her departure reminds us that angels are watching over us, and some of them don't wear white. At least one of them wears pink. A private service for immediate family members was held on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The family plans on having a celebration of life event at a later date to be determined.

Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved