Our precious Nana, Ann Hurdle Bagley, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born to the late Sybil White Hurdle and Roy Mather Hurdle in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Her marriage to George Vernon Bagley, Sr. flourished for 48 years until George's passing on December 8, 2009. She devoted her life to her husband, children (the late George Vernon Bagley, Jr., Roy Blair Bagley, and Ginger Bagley Hunsucker), and grandchildren (George Vernon Bagley, III, Sampson Tripp Bagley, Logan Elizabeth Bagley, Preston Bagley Hunsucker, and Emory Tyler Hunsucker). She was the architect of many of Bagley Equipment Company's promotions and marketing campaigns including "Papa's Got It," the leader of Girl Scout Troop 757, and the biggest fan in the crowd at her children and grandchildren's sporting events. Consummately selfless and kind, Nana leaves behind beautiful memories to those she encountered. Her departure reminds us that angels are watching over us, and some of them don't wear white. At least one of them wears pink. A private service for immediate family members was held on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The family plans on having a celebration of life event at a later date to be determined.
