Ann Bock, 83, passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA on June 27, 1936. She graduated from Maury High School in 1954 and The College of William and Mary in Norfolk (now Old Dominion University). In College she was a member of the Choir and Madrigals and served as President of Virginia Epsilon. She graduated in 1958 with a degree in Elementary Education and worked briefly for the Norfolk Public School System before working as a full time mother. She then worked for the Norfolk Newspapers Joy fund, and retired from the Virginia Department of Health in Chesapeake after 20 years.
She loved reading and music, especially singing and playing the piano. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church for over 50 years.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Commander Michael Joseph Kirwan, USN ret. and Alicia Imelda Kirwan; maternal grandparents, Eugene Minton and Marcia Antoinette Minton Bunch; her parents, James Marcus Kirwan and Maude Earle Minton Kirwan; and her beloved grandsons, Michael Tyler Bock and Zachary Ryan Preston.
She is survived by her five children, Elizabeth A. Bock (Chuck Morris), Ronald Harold Bock, Jr. (Roberta), Brian Alan Bock (Melanie), Jonathan Charles Bock (Stacey) and Carl Michael Bock (Tina); and four grandchildren, Jonathan (Nicole), Austin, Brianne, and Hayden.
A Memorial Service will be held at the church at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 8510 North Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23518. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019