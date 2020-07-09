1/
Ann L. (Amdursky) Harp
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Beach - Ann L. Amdursky Harp passed away peacefully at home with her family on July 6, 2020. She was born August 29, 1939, in Richmond, Virginia and was the daughter of Joseph and Thelma Amdursky. Ann grew up in Ocean View and graduated from Granby High School. After graduation, she attended Shenandoah University. She was a faithful member of Saint John's Baptist Church in Va. Beach.

Ann is predeceased by her husband Thomas L. Harp, Sr. She is survived by her children Susan Drumheller, (Eric) of Kitty Hawk, NC; Thomas L. Harp, Jr., (Teresa); Joseph W. Harp, (Susan); and David C. Harp, (Miranda). Grandchildren Erica, JT, Lauren, Kyle, Kellam, Andy, Madelyn and 7 great grandchildren.

Many close friends and family knew Ann as Memaw. Memaw was a loving mother and friend who enjoyed spending time outdoors with her flowers and watching the hummingbirds come to her porch. She will forever be in our hearts as we remember and miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 am, Saint John's Baptist Church, 2300 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Those who may want to remember Ann in a special way, may make gifts in her memory to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Saint John's Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
4445 Corporation Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-312-9700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
I knew Ann since Granby High School. She was my cousin by marriage. My first wife was Myra Amdursky her first cousin. Ann was always fun to be around. She had a great personality and was always out there. I always thought she and Tommy made a wonderful couple, and they always seemed to get along really well. My wife and i do antiques and collectibles, and we would see them at their shows. To the family: I am so sorry for your loss.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Michael Aschkenas
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved