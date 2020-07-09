Virginia Beach - Ann L. Amdursky Harp passed away peacefully at home with her family on July 6, 2020. She was born August 29, 1939, in Richmond, Virginia and was the daughter of Joseph and Thelma Amdursky. Ann grew up in Ocean View and graduated from Granby High School. After graduation, she attended Shenandoah University. She was a faithful member of Saint John's Baptist Church in Va. Beach.



Ann is predeceased by her husband Thomas L. Harp, Sr. She is survived by her children Susan Drumheller, (Eric) of Kitty Hawk, NC; Thomas L. Harp, Jr., (Teresa); Joseph W. Harp, (Susan); and David C. Harp, (Miranda). Grandchildren Erica, JT, Lauren, Kyle, Kellam, Andy, Madelyn and 7 great grandchildren.



Many close friends and family knew Ann as Memaw. Memaw was a loving mother and friend who enjoyed spending time outdoors with her flowers and watching the hummingbirds come to her porch. She will forever be in our hearts as we remember and miss her dearly.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 am, Saint John's Baptist Church, 2300 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Those who may want to remember Ann in a special way, may make gifts in her memory to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.



