Ann Louise Andersen peacefully passed from this world on Wednesday October 21, 2020 in her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was a dedicated wife, devoted mother, caring grandmother, and hardworking elementary school educator. She was truly the glue that held her family together both as a loving mom and supportive military spouse. She loved the beach and enjoyed spending summers hosting backyard pool parties and vacationing in Duck, NC with her family and friends. Ann was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach and had a strong background of faith.
Born to the late James and Evelyn Ferguson on October 18, 1950 in Charlottesville, VA, Ann spent her childhood in Charlottesville, Richmond, and Baltimore. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Livingston University in 1975 and soon after began her teaching career. She was passionate about childhood education and contributed to the development of elementary school students as a kindergarten teacher in the Virginia Beach Public Schools for 15 years and retired in 2011.
Ann is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Capt. James B Andersen, USN (Ret.); daughters Kristen (husband Matt and children Hannah, Carter, and Keegan of Virginia Beach), Shannon (husband Kevin and children Emmett and Rosalyn of Richmond, VA); sister Lyn and husband Harry of Chockowinity, NC; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Ann's family will be honoring her life with a private memorial service at her church. Her family wish to thank all those who cared for her during her last days. For those who were fortunate enough to know and love Ann, her graveside service will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park on Friday October 30, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Ann Andersen to the Virginia Beach Education Foundation (http://www.vbef.org
; Virginia Beach Education Foundation 2512 George Mason Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 ) or the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
; American Cancer Society
PO Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.