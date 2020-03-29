|
|
Ann Lewis Frank, 87, passed away in her home on March 23, 2020. She was born in Osage, West Virginia to the late John and Lucille Lewis. Ann enjoyed her time as a lunch room monitor at Luxford Elementary. She also proudly worked as a crossing guard for many years at Luxford Elementary and Bayside Junior High.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 60 years, Robert L. Frank; Children, Robert Frank, Jr (Janine), Nick Frank, and Rosemarie Chick (Travis); Grandchildren, Will, Emily, Matthew, Amanda, Evan, and Jenna.
Services for Ann will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: (). Please visit her webpage at www.kellumfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for her family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020