Ann M. Dilks, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 26, 2020.
Born in Plainfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Ret. Captain Jack Messer, and his wife, Virginia. She was also predeceased by her sister, Nancy Bullen. She was a retired teacher and a longtime active member of Star of the Sea Catholic Church. She was also a member of the La Concha Circle of CHKD.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Ronald T. Dilks; sons, Brian P. Dilks and wife, Christian, and Brent D. Dilks; and grandson, Brady G. Dilks.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the in Ann's name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020