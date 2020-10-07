1/
Ann MacElwee-Barnes
1922 - 2020
Ann MacElwee-Barnes born Oct. 23,1922 in Riverfront, Norfolk, died Oct. 1, 2020. She was the 4th child of H.C. and Hazel Eichelberger,(who were married in the family home, Missouri House, now on Admiral's row, Norfolk Naval Station). Ann married Navy CWO Jack MacElwee in 1942. In their 37yr. marriage, they lived in Boston, Northern VA, Norfolk, Hawaii and Goose Creek, SC, retiring to Va Beach in 1970. Widowed for seven years, she reconnected with her Kempsville HS boyfriend, Ray Barnes. They married in 1987 and Ann enjoyed another 27 years of marriage. Ann played piano, did crosswords, crewelwork, and embroidery. She was an avid reader, golfed, gardened, but most of all she loved home and family. Her lifetime best friends were her sisters, Catherine Girard and Alice Robishaw. She was predeceased by siblings, Hugh and Robert Eichelberger, Catherine, Alice; and husbands, Cdr. John F. MacElwee and Ray E. Barnes. She is survived by her children, John, Robert, Art (Maggie) and Ann (Rick)Voight; grandchildren, Jeremy, Gavin, Sean, Robert, Thomas, and Michelle; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Rowen, and Damien; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to Barbara Reid and Flor Zayas for their years of caring for Ann. A short graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park on Fri. Oct. 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. No flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
