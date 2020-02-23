|
Ann Neville Major Moffett, age 93, of Norfolk passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born in Riverton, Virginia and was the daughter of Julian Neville Major, Sr. and Jean Richards Major. Mrs. Moffett graduated from Hollins College and the Pan American Business School in Richmond. Ann served on various community boards and in later years she enjoyed volunteering at the Chrysler Museum. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Princess Anne and Norfolk Yacht and Country Clubs and the Front Royal Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed nature, music, dancing, traveling and especially being with her family. Mrs. Moffett was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Brooke Miller Moffett, MD; two brothers, J. Neville Major, Jr. and J. Russell Major; two sisters, Rebekah Major DeBergh and Jean Major Wilson of Front Royal, VA. She is survived by her only child, Roberta (Robin) Moffett Baker, (Clyde); two grandchildren, Brooke Elizabeth Baker, Christopher Richards Baker, (Amanda), three great-grandchildren, Wes, Nick, and Drew; as well as a large and loving extended family. A Celebration Life will be held in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Norfolk on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or the charity of your choosing.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020