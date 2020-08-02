1/1
Ann Marie "Maureen" Booden
Ann Marie (Maureen) Booden, 83, passed away July 28, 2020. Born in Pittsburg, Pa., to the late John and Mary Coffey, she was an adventurous young woman whose travels brought her to Norfolk, Va. where she met her husband Jack Booden, Jr. The lady in the MGB quickly fell in love with the fellow in the Karmann Ghia and they married February 13, 1971.

She loved birds, flowers, art, music, and her Irish heritage. Maureen cooked, acted as a docent for the Chrysler Museum, and enjoyed the Norfolk Botanical Gardens as she raised her three children.

She leaves her husband Jack, children Michelle, Jack III (Valerie), and Kevin (Andrea), and grandchildren Nathan, Callie, and Claire to cherish her memory.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, 3000 Church Street, Norfolk, and will be streamed via HD Oliver's Facebook site. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
