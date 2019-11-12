The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Ann Marie Young Obituary
Ann Marie Young , 83 of the 900 block of Westover Ave died Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 in a local hospital.

Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Ethel Mae Tebault Harris and the widow of Jack W. Young. She was retired from the Finance Department of the City of Norfolk and a former member of Colonial Ave. United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Amy Marie Young and Fay Annette Young both of Norfolk and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday November 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Union Mission or the Morris Animal Foundation. H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangement.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
