Ann Marlene Jordan, 82, passed away November 3, 2020. She was born in Mayfield, KY to Rudolph and Mary Dean Swann. She was preceded in death by her parents and wonderful husband George P Jordan Jr. (Shorty). Marlene is survived by her devoted children, Jennifer (Gigi), Juane, George III (Jay), Tammy and Jason along with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marlene spent her childhood in Mayfield, KY and attended Murray State. She and Shorty started their family in Burlington, NC. and then moved to Norfolk, Va. in 1967 where they raised their 5 children. She shared her love of sewing by teaching many others including girl scouts and young disadvantaged mothers. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church where she was active with the children and youth programs. She was a member of TOPS in Va. Beach. Beginning in 1994, Marlene and Shorty loved spending much of their time in Palm Beach Shores (The best little town in Florida). She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She loved to go out for good food, good times and gambling. Marlene will be remembered as a great and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in Mayfield, KY. Memorial donations may be made to Westminster-Canterbury at Home Hospice Care, 3181 Shore Drive, Ste. 201, Va. Beach, Va. 23451.



