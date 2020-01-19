|
|
Ann Patricia Homcy entered into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 8, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1932 to John and Margaret Condon who had four other daughters and two sons. Ann grew up in historic Concord, MA near Walden Pond in the days when doors were never lockedâ€"a wonderful, carefree childhood. (Her youngest brother, Jackie, continues to tell stories of those days). She attended St. Anne's Academy in Marlborough, MA and Carney Hospital in Boston and worked as a nurse in Troy, NY and Brockton, MA.
Ann married Louis Anthony in 1955 and they had two children, Lauren and Stephen, before Louis died from cancer in 1960. Ann married Tony Homcy in 1963 and they had three childrenâ€"John, David and Matthew. Ann was always a very loving and attentive wife and mom as she and Tony raised their five children in Ridgewood, New Jersey.
In later years in Wilmington, NC and Virginia Beach, Ann was a wonderful Nana to her eight grandchildrenâ€"Christopher, Timothy, Brian, Brent, Samantha, Dean, Luke and Reeseâ€"and to her four great grandchildrenâ€"Emmalyn, Micaiah, Carter and Colten.
Ann came to a strong personal faith in Christ and this was clear through her deep love for God's Word and her desire for others to know Jesus. She prayed faithfully for her family and friends and always sought to live as an example that would draw them to the Lord. She diligently studied Scripture and helped lead Bible studies. In her times of struggle, Ann found strength and encouragement in the promises of God.
Ann's legacy is one of unwavering faith, loving faithfulness to her family and kindness to everyone she met. She lived and loved well and was deeply loved by all her knew her.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/ann-homcy-virginia-beach-va/
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020