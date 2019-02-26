Ann Russell Fentress (84), born in Norfolk, passed away in her home on February 22, 2019, with her children by her side.Ann was a graduate of Maury High School, and attended ODU. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years. She enjoyed sharing her time between her home on the sound side of the Outer Banks and her home on the Elizabeth River in Norfolk. Her passions included reading, loving her family, and being born in America! She enjoyed her incredible friends, art and photography, and her 36 year career in design. She was a Christian, and attended Heritage United Methodist Church. She was a classy woman with impeccable taste, funny, caring, genuine, and also had an amazing personality. She had the ability to make whomever she was talking with feel special, important, included, and loved.Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Betty Dail Miller Russell and Clark Baker Russell; her first husband, her high school sweetheart, and the man she started her family with, John Richard (Dick) Hux; her second husband, Cassie F. Johnson, a man who was fun loving and loved by people of all ages; and her third husband, Thomas R. Fentress, a local artist, who shared her passion for art.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Martha (Marty) H. Joyner and husband, Wayne R. Joyner; her son, Jeffery Wade Hux, and wife Delores (Dee) Ann Hux; her three grandchildren: Lyle R. Joyner and wife, Nicole Reynolds Joyner, Hailey C. Hux, and Alex Carter; her great granddaughter, Emma Nicole Joyner; her brother, Joseph Charles Russell and wife, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and a loving extended family.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Virginia Oncology Associates: Dr. Cristina S. Alencar, M.D., EVMS: Dr. Mark S. Sinesi, M.D., Ph.D, and Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Heritage United Methodist Church, 815 Baker Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com. Donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, www.arthritis.org; Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater, www.ccfot.org; or to a . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary