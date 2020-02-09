|
Ann Lehman, age 84, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on February, 1, 2020. Ann was born May 7, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Wilson College, in Chambersburg, PA, with a degree in History. Ann married Paul Clinton Lehman from Penns Grove, NJ in 1957, and they travelled the world together with the Navy. She was a former teacher, avid reader, competitive bridge player, and beach lover.
Ann is survived by her four children Linda Lehman, Robin Lehman, Paul Lehman and Leslie Connelly, many beloved grand and great-grandchildren and extended family.
The memorial service for Ann will be held on February 22, 2020 at 1:30pm at Old Presbyterian Meeting House, in Alexandria, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to the s ().
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020