Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Old Presbyterian Meeting House
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Ray Lehman


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Ray Lehman Obituary
Ann Lehman, age 84, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on February, 1, 2020. Ann was born May 7, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Wilson College, in Chambersburg, PA, with a degree in History. Ann married Paul Clinton Lehman from Penns Grove, NJ in 1957, and they travelled the world together with the Navy. She was a former teacher, avid reader, competitive bridge player, and beach lover.

Ann is survived by her four children Linda Lehman, Robin Lehman, Paul Lehman and Leslie Connelly, many beloved grand and great-grandchildren and extended family.

The memorial service for Ann will be held on February 22, 2020 at 1:30pm at Old Presbyterian Meeting House, in Alexandria, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to the s ().
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -