|
|
Ann Siegel Goodman, 96, of Virginia Beach, passed away January 17th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to Emma and Herman Kravitz in Haddonfield, NJ and grew up with two loving sisters, Shirley and Doris. She was married to Arthur Siegel for 39 fabulous years until his passing and then happily married to Martin Goodman for 18 years. In Norfolk, Ann and Arthur raised five devoted sons, Ron, Larry, Brian, Fred, and Gary who thrived under Ann's strong family and education centered values. Family was always the most important thing in the world to Ann and her house was always filled with love and laughter.
With Ann's love of family instilled in her son's, the family grew and surrounded her with wonderful daughters-in-laws, 16 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren who all had a special place in Ann's heart. She will be loved and missed by all.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, January 19th at H.D. Oliver Funeral Home, Laskin Road, Virginia Beach at 2pm followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn. Shiva will be held at Leslie and Larry Siegel's house, details to follow. Donations in Ann's memory can be made to Beth Sholom Village.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020