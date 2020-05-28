Ann "Moochie" Taylor (Barnes) passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. She was born on June 16, 1940 in Porsmouth, Virginia to Mary Fuller (Taylor) and Roy Taylor both of whom are deceased. She was a graduate of I C Norcom High School class of 1958. She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Norfolk State University and a Master of Science in Special Education from James Madison University. She retired from Norfolk Public Schools after 34 years of service. She was initiated as a member of Gamma Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc in 1985 and was also a member of Red Hat Society and National Delicados, Incorporated.



Ann is survived by her daughter- Ann Y Verdine-Jones (Lisa); her son- Kevin Barnes; two sisters- Rosalyn F Brown (John) of Bloomfield, Ct; Sharon



White of Chesapeake; a brother- Michael Taylor of Portsmouth; six grandchildren ; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Ann was predeceased by her daughter Mary Taylor-Wilkins (Dennis) and her brother Roy Taylor.



Viewing will be on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 6pm - 8pm and Friday May 29, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm in Steele-Bullock Funeral Home, Portsmouth, VA. A private celebration of life with family and friends will follow.



