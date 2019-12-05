|
MOYOCK - Ann T. Powers, 82, went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019. Ann was born in Chesapeake, to the late William Berry and Mary Annie Stuckey Thomas. She was a very caring and humble woman who loved deeply her entire family; husband, children, grandchildren, sisters and brother. She was a devoted Christian, having served in many capacities with various churches, including serving as treasurer for over 25 years. Ann was currently a member of Moyock Baptist Church, enjoyed working outside in her flowerbeds, using computers, and her companionship with her dogs, Rusty and Bentley. After raising her family, she returned to the workforce and eventually retired as an Office Manager for Dr. James M. Watson at Albemarle Orthopedics. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard "LC" Powers, Sr.; son, Leonard C. Powers, JR.; siblings, Frances Gann, Dorothy "Dot" Hudson, Lois Hill, Elsie Hitchings, and James "Butch" Thomas.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Cynthia Powers Hobbs and her husband Joseph of Moyock; siblings, Jeanette Johnson (Wendell), Betty Antley, Carolyn Bradshaw (Edward) and Norma Brinn (Roy); grandsons, Dylan Hobbs, and Lee Powers-Eaton; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at Moyock Baptist Church with burial following at Moyock Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ann to the Moyock Baptist Church Building Fund. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyer.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019