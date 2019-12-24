|
Ann Trammell (Miller) Bell a.k.a "Ms. Miller" Oct 29, 1946 - Dec 18, 2019.
Ann Miller-Bell passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was the daughter of James Randall Shaw and Jane Fox Trammell Shaw. Ann was predeceased by both parents and Bruce Bell, the love of her life. Ann is survived by her brother, John (Jake) Randall Shaw of Texas, and her two children, Stephanie Ann Wakeham and William (Bill) Clayton Miller and their families. Ann was a lifelong Norfolk resident and a staple of the Ocean View community for over 40 years. As a small business Owner- Operator of Ocean Learning Center, Inc. she impacted generations of families through her work and commitment in providing affordable child care services. Ann was a member of the River Oak church in Chesapeake, VA. She spent her spare time with family and lifelong friends enjoying life and travel. Ann was an amazing role model. She was generous, smart, and always humble. She was nurturing of others and in many ways a first employer to friends and family. Her magnificent traits live on in her children and grandchildren. She will be missed dearly. Her family plans to host a celebration of life after the holiday season, details forthcoming. Communications for the family can be mailed to: Ann Bell, PO BOX 610 Callao, VA 22435
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 24, 2019