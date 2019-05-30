Ann Vandemark Butler (71) was called to the Lord on May 26th following a tragic accident at her home. During her final days, she was showered with love from her family and close friends of whom she had many. Born June 22, 1947 in Lima, Ohio to Jean Chapman Vandemark and Robert Goodyear Vandemark. Ann enjoyed a full, active, and meaningful life. She received a BS in Education from Syracuse University and an MS in Counseling from Norfolk State where she was certified as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She was a devoted member of Kings Grant Presbyterian Church for 35 years. She was fully engaged and participated in the Bell Choir, bereavement committee and the Womenâ€™s Circle bible study. Ann enjoyed traveling and exploring different parts of the world with her friends. Her devotion was to her three daughters and her seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly. They were her first priority and she enjoyed attending all of their activities. Ann is survived by her father, Robert Vandemark (Anne); sister, Peggy Murray (Mike); daughters Jennifer Reynaldo (Brian); Elizabeth Ann Butler; Katherine Land (Camron); and seven grandchildren, Sarah, Madeline, Abigail, Joshua, Jackson, Tyler and Rebekah; niece, Morgan; nephew, Mick; and five grand-nephews. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Friday, May 31 at 11:00 am at Kings Grant Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. The family would like to thank the medical professionals at Sentara Virginia Beach General, particularly the nurses and staff in the ICU that treated and comforted her in her final days. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the following charities: Ronald McDonald House, World Wildlife Fund or Samaritanâ€™s House. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 30, 2019