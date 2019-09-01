|
|
It is with much sadness that the family of Ann W. Gardner announces her passing on August 29, 2019. Ann died peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born in Renova, Pennsylvania to Anna F. Widmann and John W. Widmann.
Ann was an airline stewardess and flew with Capitol Airlines and later worked on the ground for National Airlines in Norfolk, VA. Ann began her career as a travel agent in Virginia Beach, VA. She then went on to open her own travel agency, Ann Gardner's Travel Service in Virginia Beach, VA at 940 Laskin Road on December 1, 1969. Ann went to help thousands of her clients over the 39 years that she ran the business.
Ann married William E. Gardner on February 14, 1969 in Virginia Beach, VA and went on to enjoy 50 years of marriage. Ann and Bill had two sons William Jonathan Gardner and Owen Justin Gardner. Ann was a wonderful wife and mother that tirelessly took care of her family. She was a friend to many people and was always first to offer when help was needed.
Ann was fiercely strong until the end and will be dearly missed. A graveside memorial will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 2PM at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery, 2020 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019