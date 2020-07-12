1/2
Anna Carolyn Etheridge Wergley
1924 - 2020
Anna Carolyn Etheridge Wergley of Ashburn, VA, went to be with the Lord June 16, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1924, in the Berkley area of Norfolk, VA, where she spent many happy years.

She is predeceased by her sister Norma E. Fischer, her brother Thomas N. Etheridge, Jr., and her husband of 54 years, Oscar A. Wergley. She was the last surviving original member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church, formerly Armstrong Presbyterian Church, starting as an infant in the Cradle Roll Department. She is survived by her three sons, Rick (Margaret) of Alexandria, VA, Al (Dianne) of Savannah, GA, and Paul of Palm Desert, CA; and 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church on MacDonald Rd in Virginia Beach at a later date. Donations may be made to the church in her memory.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
